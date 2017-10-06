Massachusetts news station flies to Puerto Rico to help Maria victims

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A reporter from WWLP-TV Springfield is flying to Puerto Rico Friday morning as part of a mission to offer much-needed supplies to the victims of Hurricane Maria on the island of Puerto Rico.

WWLP reporter Taylor DiChello will be on board the aircraft to accompany the mission crew.

Agawam pilot Miguel Estremera has been to the island and back several times already this week alone, to deliver medical supplies.

Friday’s trip to the ravaged island will be a brief one. Once it lands on the island, the plane will remain on the ground for only an hour, unloading desperately-needed medical supplies, refueling, then picking up nine passengers to bring back to the continental United States.

According to WWLP, which is owned by WPRI-TV parent company Nexstar Media, the medical supplies are the result of a donation drive from various area hospitals, a group called United for Puerto Rico, and the Holyoke Police Department. The Gulfstream 4 aircraft was donated to the pilot by a corporation.