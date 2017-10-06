Police investigate Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Coventry Police are investigating an accident that occurred on Flat River Road Friday morning.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene at 11:24 a.m., they found a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole.

The driver, Brian Cote, 47, was trapped inside with the broken telephone pole and electrical wires on top of the vehicle.

National Grid and Fire Department personnel worked together to free Cote from the vehicle.

A Life Star helicopter also responded to a nearby landing zone while fire and rescue crews removed Cote from the vehicle. Cote was then taken by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation by the Coventry Police Accident Reconstruction officers.