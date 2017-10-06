Police search for Fall River carjacking suspect

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – The Fall River Police Department is looking for a man who police say is wanted for a carjacking that occurred on Sept. 27.

Police say Eric James Ortiz, 26, stole a car from the CVS located on President Avenue in Fall River.

Ortiz’s appearance has changed since his most recent photo, according to police. His head is now shaved on the sides with a blonde man bun.

He was last seen in the South Main Street and East Main Street areas of Fall River.

Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective John McDonald at (508) 324-2796.