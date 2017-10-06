Pro surf contest and local benefit set to return to Second Beach for second year

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A local surf contest to benefit multiple charitable causes is set to return for October after a successful event debut in 2016.

The ‘2nd Annual Water Brothers Pro 2017 in memory of Ryan Roberts’ event is set to take place at Second Beach, Middletown, R.I. on either of the weekend dates of Oct. 14-15 or 21-22 depending on weather and wave conditions for the contest.

The event is held in memory of Ryan Roberts, a surfer who made a lasting positive local impact and a friend of event organizer, Sid Abruzzi. Abruzzi is behind many large-scale surf events held in recent years in The City by the Sea, including the popular Annual Water Brothers Surf Fests.

Organizer, and wife of Sid, Danielle Abruzzi reminds entrants and fans alike, “This is a wave reliant contest, if there are no waves, there will be no contest. But we’re thinking positively that this year can bring us great waves and a great contest all-around just like last year.”

Leading up to the event, Sid and Danielle Abbruzzi and their board of advisors will be following swell predictions closely. With up to date reports on social media, there will be an official call on the contest 48 hours prior to its start.

With up to $5,000 dollars in prize money, the contest offers winnings for its competitors for first all the way through sixth place finishes as deemed by a panel of judges.

The Abruzzi’s and team are encouraging competitors, spectators, and supporters to contact them and stay tuned for updates on on Water Brothers social media including on-site vendor inquiries, special guests, lineups, surf participation, and additional prizes.

Last year’s event collected gift certificates and cash donations to a Water Brothers Charity Raffle benefit “Roll For Rob”.

Roll For Rob is a fund created by friends of Rob Pontes to help support him and his family as Rob continues treatment for ALS.

Clean Ocean Access was also onsite in 2016 and plans to return this year representing an additional charitable portion of the event. Clean Ocean Access pledges to donate 90% percent of funds collected onsite to go directly to recent hurricane relief efforts. The event website is also collecting donations in advance. If the surf contest does not run due to poor conditions, Clean Ocean access and Water Brothers Pro vendors will host a beach clean-up from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. to collect donations and enjoy a day of community.

Similar to 2016, after the contest festivities are set to continue at an awards ceremony and after party for participants and fans held at Parlor nightclub in Newport.

For more information, visit the official event website: http://www.waterbrotherspro.com.