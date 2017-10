The magazine we all know and love is celebrating two decades of informing and entertaining readers in and around the capital city.

So how do you properly celebrate? With a party, of course!

Julie Tremaine dropped by the show today to discuss the longevity of the publication as well as the upcoming 20th anniversary celebration which you can get tickets for and attend. It all takes place on October 18 at Hope Artiste Village.

Get more info here: http://providenceonline.com/