Remembering Maddie: Local venue provides Chariho’s soccer team tickets to see rock band

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – A local concert venue is making a heartwarming offer to a local high school soccer team in memory of a fallen teammate.

Chariho High School senior Maddie Potts passed away suddenly after collapsing on the field during a soccer game in September. The 17-year-old died of a brain aneurysm unrelated to the game.

Her tragic death led to an outpouring of support from the community, including a candlelight vigil at Chariho High School, which was attended by more than 1,000 people.

DM me your email. We will make something happen. Xoxo — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 6, 2017

Pott’s mother reached out to the rock band “Imagine Dragons” on Twitter, telling them her team’s warm-up playlist contained three of the band’s songs. She also added, she would love to take them to see the band at Mohegan Sun on Nov. 4.

Mohegan Sun responded saying they would provide skybox seating for the team. Imagine Dragons also responded promising to “make something happen.”

We’d love to make this happen for you! How does a skybox for the team sound? — Mohegan Sun (@MoheganSun) October 6, 2017

The casino is now making this wish a reality for the team.

“In a situation like this it’s a very small gesture in the grand scheme of things,” Chief Marketing Officer of Mohegan Sun David Martinelli said.