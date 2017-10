This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…

Our panel this morning our friend, Julie Tremaine, Aiyah Josiah-Faeduwor from the Millennial Professional Group of Rhode Island and Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM!

-Light beers are making a big comeback and Corona is kicking it off.

–Wine can get us through tragedy

–Would you let your significant other pick out your wardrobe?