RI Lowe’s locations to hire over 100 employees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Lowe’s is planning to hire more than 100 employees in Rhode Island for both full-time and part-time positions.

From Oct. 6-7, five Rhode Island Lowe’s stores will be hosting a job fair to accept applications for positions including cashiers, loaders, customer service associates and sales specialists.

The stores participating in the job fair are located in Warwick (Quaker Lane and Freenwich Avenue), Cranston, North Providence and North Smithfield.

The job fairs will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 6, and from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The company will also hold open interviews and make on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates at the events.

Anyone interested in attending should bring their Social Security card and a government-issued photo identification, such as a drivers license.

Job seekers who cannot attend the job fairs can also apply on Lowe’s website.

Lowe’s stores in Rhode Island currently employ nearly 700 people.