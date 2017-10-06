School cancelled at Pilgrim High School due to “sick out”

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – There is no school for students at Pilgrim High School Friday.

The superintendent confirmed Friday morning that classes were cancelled due to a “sick out,” where dozens of teachers called out sick over ongoing contract negotiations.

74 of 145 teachers in total called out Friday, causing the superintendent to cancel school over insufficient staffing. The closure is only for Pilgrim High School; all other Warwick schools have class today.

In an email sent to parents yesterday afternoon, Superintendent Philip Thornton said in part: “We continue to work towards resolution of this ongoing dispute. Activity such as this, however, does nothing to bring the parties closer together to resolve the contract.”