SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Smithfield are searching for a pair of credit card fraud suspects.

Police say the two men walked into the Kohl’s on Putnam Pike on Monday. One of the men opened a credit card using a fake Connecticut Driver’s License.

Both men left the store with several hundred dollars of merchandise, according to police. They took off in a 2003 Volkswagen Passat with Pennsylvania plates.

Anyone with information on suspects should call Smithfield Police at (401) 231-2500.