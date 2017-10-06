Two to be arraigned after assault victim dies

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with an assault in Fall River that killed a man, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Dennis Cousineau, 63, of Fall River died from his injuries on Oct. 5 after being assaulted on Oct. 1.

Police say Scott Rodrigues, 44, of Somerset is being charged with murder and his co-defendant, Mendi Perry, 41, of Fall River is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing substantial injury. Both will be arraigned at Fall River District Court on Friday.

Police were on patrol at the intersection of Bedford Street and Albion Street when they saw Cousineau lying on the ground unresponsive with trauma to his face and head. He was immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he died of his injuries on Oct. 5.

Police say an autopsy was conducted by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death as a homicide on Oct. 6.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.