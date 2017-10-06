Wiggle balls recalled due to choking hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Toys R Us is recalling Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys, also called a giggle ball, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

The recall is prompted by six reports of the rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the product found in children’s mouths, creating a choking hazard.

The blue ball has textured bumps for gripping and has orange, green and yellow rubber knobs around it. The ball wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes.

The toys were sold exclusively at Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us stores nationwide from June 2016-Jan.2017 for $13.

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys and take them away from babies and return to the stores for a full refund.