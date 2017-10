WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police have closed part of Airport Road as they investigate a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Dave’s Marketplace. Police have the scene blocked off and Eyewitness News cameras found a motorcycle in the middle of the road with a black SUV stopped nearby.

Police did not have any information available on the motorcycle rider’s condition but said more information would be released later Saturday night.