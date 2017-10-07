More Benny’s stores closing this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Four more Benny’s stores are closing this weekend as the chain continues to wind down to its total shutdown later this year.

The stores in Bristol, Middletown, Westerly and the West Shore Road store in Warwick are closing their doors today.

Friday, stores in Old Saybrook, Killingly, East Wareham and South Dartmouth closed.

The retailer said previously that all its stores will be closed by the end of the calendar year.

Many of the closings have been well-attended by longtime Benny’s shoppers and former employees.