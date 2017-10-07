Nesi’s Notes: Oct. 7

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.



1. As some regular readers know, your humble correspondent is out of pocket for a wedding at the moment – my own. (The bride is my fellow reporter Kim Kalunian, so hopefully there’s no breaking news!) Since nuptial obligations kept me out of the newsroom this week, I wasn’t around to put together my usual roundup of current events – but to make sure you still had something to read today, I asked some of Rhode Island’s top politicians for their best marriage advice. Here’s what they had to say.

2. Gov. Gina Raimondo (married to Andy, 15 years): “First of all, don’t be stressed on your wedding day. Have fun and enjoy it! After that, it’s all about to working together. Don’t sweat the small stuff, and keep enjoying it. Marriage is fantastic, and I couldn’t be happier for the both of you.”

3. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (married to Sandra, 31 years): “When some little thing annoys you, step back. Remember that marriage is for life. ‘Yes, dear’ is usually a successful end to the conversation.”

4. House Speaker Nick Mattiello (married to MaryAnn, 32 years): “Always remember how fortunate you are to be marrying someone as talented and wonderful as Kim. Make sure that you take the time to enjoy life together. As hard as you both work, you need to get away together on vacations to relax and unwind. Be sure to put your investigative notebook away and unplug all of your social media devices and only pay attention to Kim. May your road ahead be filled with a lifetime of love and happiness.”

5. Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey (married to Deirdre, 21 years): “President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio deferred to Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey to offer advice on a happy marriage. Sen. McCaffrey said, ‘After 21 years of marriage, my wife and I have learned that a successful marriage needs to be based on patience, empathy, and mutual respect. If you are fortunate enough to have children, embrace the magic they bring to the relationship and give them the fullest opportunities, but always make sure that you and Kim make time to enjoy each other and to remain best friends.'”

6. Lt. Gov. Dan McKee (married to Susan, 43 years): “We think the best advice is simple advice. Be nice. Look out for each other. Focus on the positive. Susan says patience always helps. Spend time with each other. Sit on the beach or go on a bike ride together even if it’s during a Patriots game. When you are blessed with children, spend time with them. Buy your wife some dark chocolate if it’s her favorite. Best of health and happiness to both of you.”

7. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin (married to Kristine, 20 years): “Don’t clean the toilet bowl like you are stirring a drink. Don’t mix her clothes with yours when doing the laundry. Always get in the last words – ‘Yes, dear.'”

8. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (married to Steven, 25 years): “There is no one piece of advice to give for a successful marriage. For all of your looking ahead and planning, life happens. Giving each other the room to grow and change is important. Sharing in each other’s chores and successes is important, too. Forgiving and forgetting is essential. Remembering and honoring that spark that brought you together will keep it going.”

9. Cranston Mayor Allan Fung (married to Barbara Ann, one year): “Make sure both socks make it to the hamper, start up her car on those cold mornings, and occasionally surprise her with a slice of chocolate cake just because. And most importantly, buy two TVs to prevent a whole lot of issues!”

10. Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien (married to Laureen, 19 years): “Throughout life there are many ups and downs; much happiness and some not so happy. We face these challenges and have grown together as one. Your wedding day is a memorable day and one that you should reflect on as life gets in the way. Our advice to you is to live each day to the fullest and when those challenges come your way face them together. Remember to love, respect and talk to one another. Each of you have feelings and they do matter. Above all else take care of yourself and put your family first as you now join together as one. Remember the golden rule: a happy wife is a happy life. God Bless.”

11. R.I. Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell (married to Lisa, 17 years): “Smile often and make her laugh. Remember that Kim is right and you are wrong – PERIOD (but you should make your losing argument sometimes just for fun). Always remember she is your best friend and most trusted advisor. Have faith and confidence in your love and always refer to Kim as your bride. Lastly, NEVER watch the news together… too depressing. Congratulations and God Bless!”

12. R.I. Democratic Party Chairman Joe McNamara (married to Diane, 32 years): “Listen to everything she has to say, respect her status in the community and state. And when she asks you to do something? The correct answer is, always, ‘Yes, dear.'”

