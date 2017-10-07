Off-duty Webster police officer killed in highway crash

(WPRI) – An off-duty police officer from Webster, Massachusetts, was killed in a wreck on Route 395 early Saturday morning.

The Webster Police Department announced the death of Officer Michael Lee on their Facebook page.

The Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that Lee was killed at about 1 a.m. when he crashed his Toyota Tundra into a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the breakdown lane on Route 395 South near Exit 6 in Auburn.

State Police said that the crash remains under investigation. The 50-year-old New York man who was driving the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

In their Facebook post, Webster police said that Lee “had a way of bringing a smile to everyone’s face the moment he encountered them.”