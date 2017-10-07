Providence police investigating after man is shot Saturday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Lt. Richard Fernandes told Eyewitness News that it happened a few minutes before 3 a.m. at 55 Ridgeway Avenue.

When police responded they found a man who had been shot in the ankle while sitting on his porch, and he told police that he knew who the shooter was because it was a person he has an ongoing dispute with.

Witnesses told police that a silver colored van driven by a woman, with three male passengers, fled the scene after the shooting.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.