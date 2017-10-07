Providence police investigating shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Friendship Street, roughly half a mile from police headquarters, just before 5:30.

Providence PD say multiple shell casings found. Not sure how many times victim was shot. Just happened in last 30 mins. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/yfrppB28wW — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) October 7, 2017

Police told Eyewitness News that a 25-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with a serious wound, but had no further information on his condition. Officers found several shell casings in the street and witnesses told them that the shooter fled on foot.

Police said the investigation is in its very early stages and could release no further details.

It’s the second shooting Providence police have responded to today; the other occurred around 3 a.m. on Ridgeway Avenue, where a man was shot in the ankle. No arrests have been made in connection with that incident.