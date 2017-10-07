RI man arrested for child molestation in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WPRI) — Springfield Police have arrested a Rhode Island man wanted for child molestation.

The Springfield Police Narcotics Unit working in tandem with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested 28 year old Rodolfo Ortiz-Rivera.

Ortiz-Rivera was arrested on a warrant as a Fugitive from Justice from Rhode Island.

Ortiz-Rivera has been taken into custody in Massachusetts.

He was found hiding out in an apartment on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

Once he returns to the ocean state, he will face first degree child molestation, solicitation and second degree child abuse charges.