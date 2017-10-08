48-year-old man killed in Warwick motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police have released the name of the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Airport Road Saturday night.

It happened at about 6:15 in the area of 61 Airport Road, according to police. The motorcycle rider, identified Sunday morning as 48-year-old John Boulay of Manning Street in Warwick, was heading west on Airport Road when another car “cut into his lane of travel” and caused the crash, Sgt. John Kelly said.

That driver, 30-year-old James Miller of Warwick, is not facing any criminal charges. Kelly said that civil traffic violations will be issued by the crash reconstruction team after they complete their investigation.

Boulay was not wearing a helmet.