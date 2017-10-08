Dartmouth police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize $20K worth of Fentanyl

Dartmouth, MA (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges after police found more than 200 grams of Fentanyl in his house.

According to Dartmouth police, Ryan Wood, 26, of Dartmouth, was arrested and charged with trafficking Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug in a school zone and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (Suboxone).

On Friday, Dartmouth and Fairhaven police executed a search warrant at 38 Beechwood Drive in Dartmouth. During the search, detectives seized 200 grams of suspected Fentanyl, Suboxone, scales and packaging materials.

“I am very proud of the efforts put forth by my detectives,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque. “Not only did they take $20,000 worth of a very dangerous drug off of the street, but they also most likely saved numerous lives in the process of doing so.”

The investigation was led by Dartmouth Police detective Derek Sousa.