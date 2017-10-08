Dodgers close to sweeping Diamondbacks, Nationals even NLDS with Cubs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig’s bloop single didn’t even drive in a run. He still flipped his bat , sprinted to first and triumphantly pointed back at his dugout, where the cheering Los Angeles Dodgers pointed right back while the crowd chanted his name. Some of baseball’s norms just don’t apply to the exuberant Puig. Or to the Dodgers, who are getting huge offensive contributions from practically every spot in their lineup. The Cuban slugger is just one purring component of a machine that has the Dodgers on the brink of an even bigger celebration. Puig had three hits and drove in two runs, Austin Barnes added a key two-run double and the Dodgers used another relentless hitting performance to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series. Logan Forsythe had three hits and Kenley Jansen earned a flawless five-out save for the 104-win Dodgers, who have made their mediocre pitching irrelevant by pounding out 17 runs and 24 hits in the first two games against their NL West rival. The Dodgers have the majors’ biggest payroll, but their offense is coming from players of all salaries and pedigrees. And even when the heart of the Dodgers’ order produced little in Game 2, their 6-7-8 hitters — Forsythe, Barnes and Puig — were spectacular. “We’ve got a lot of good players, and a lot of depth,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There are so many guys in our lineup that can hurt you. I don’t know how many times they were on base, but (the batters in the) 6, 7, 8 spot, those guys were on base all night, being productive, driving runs in.” The trio reached base a combined nine times, and Los Angeles turned an early 2-0 deficit into a 7-2 advantage with three rallies, capped by a four-run surge in the fifth. Barnes, usually the Dodgers’ backup catcher, reached base three times and got the night’s biggest hit with that fifth-inning double. As for Puig, he has five hits, four RBIs and an uncountable number of tongue-wags, bat-licks and obscure celebratory gestures in just two games. “It tells you that this team is prepared,” said Forsythe, who scored three runs in the second playoff game of his career. “The big thing for us is the guys that aren’t in (the lineup every day) are wanting to prove something, and I think that gives them a little added edge. They come out with a chip on their shoulder, and they want to get the job done. They’re not scared to do it. They want to do it.” Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Brandon Drury added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks are on the brink of elimination after Robbie Ray and reliever Jimmie Sherfy couldn’t contain the Dodgers’ lineup. Arizona actually has six homers in the series to just one by the Dodgers, who scored eight runs in Game 2 with only one extra-base hit. “These games are dogfights, so it’s going to take a team effort and a collective unit,” Barnes said. “We’ve been doing this all year.” Game 3 of the best-of-five matchup is Monday at Chase Field. Arizona ace Zack Greinke will attempt to save the season when he faces his former teammates with the Dodgers, who counter with late-season acquisition Yu Darvish. Greinke is probably the Diamondbacks’ best chance to stop the Dodgers from scoring their way out of every problem. “If you’ve got to pick one guy to stop this situation we’re in, I think we’ve found the right guy in Zack Greinke,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. Ray had been outstanding in five regular-season starts against the Dodgers, but he had just two days of rest after pitching in relief during Arizona’s wild-card win over Colorado, and the left-hander struggled mightily with his control from the first inning. Ray walked four of nine batters early on, but the Dodgers didn’t get their first hit until Forsythe, Barnes and Puig delivered consecutive singles in the fourth in a go-ahead rally. “I think with the wild-card game, it kind of threw things out of whack a little bit, but that’s the format,” said reliever Archie Bradley, who struck out Jansen in a rare at-bat for the Dodgers closer. “You have to win that game to get here. So it’s about trying to use this off day the best we can to get healthy. The series is not over.” Drury kept it close with his no-doubt shot in the seventh on Brandon Morrow’s first pitch, but the Dodgers rallied for another run in the bottom half. Roberts went to Jansen after Daniel Descalso’s one-out double off Josh Fields in the eighth, and the vaunted closer reprised his multiple-inning dominance from last October, mowing down five straight batters, getting David Peralta on a groundout to end it. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Things were looking bleak for Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and the rest of the Washington Nationals. They had accumulated one run and four hits through the first 16 innings of their NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The situation was hardly ideal. Neither was the mood.

“You do your best to keep your spirits up. You get frustrated,” Zimmerman acknowledged. “I don’t want to say ‘pressure,’ but, yeah, I mean, the tension builds a little bit, I’ll be honest with you. … Pouting is not going to help you the next time you come up.”

Power, though, will. Harper delivered a no-doubt-about-it , tying two-run homer in the eighth, and Zimmerman tacked on a three-run shot that barely made it over the wall moments later, lifting the Nationals to a 6-3 comeback victory over the defending World Series champions on Saturday, evening their NLDS at a game apiece.

“Sometimes,” Zimmerman said, “it takes kind of just one hit for everyone to exhale.”

The Nationals were in serious danger of falling behind 2-0 in the series, entering the eighth trailing 3-1 after being shut out in Game 1. But the NL East champions broke out with five runs and four hits, thanks to two big swings from 2015 NL MVP Harper — only recently back from a left knee injury that sidelined him for 42 games — and longtime face of the franchise Zimmerman.

“I was kind of bewildered, because it’s not too many teams or pitchers that have held us in check like that for a couple days,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “I just knew in the bottom of my heart that we were going to explode for some numbers, which we’ve done all year.”

Indeed, his team reached franchise highs for runs and homers this season, and the Nationals were the only club in the majors with four players — including Harper and Zimmerman — who each topped 20 homers and 85 RBIs.

The NLDS moves to Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Monday. The Cubs will have July acquisition Jose Quintana on the mound, while the Nationals finally send out two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who was pushed back in the rotation because of an injured right hamstring.

“The train’s coming,” Harper said. “We’re a great team. We’ve got Max coming.”

Yes, this matchup is suddenly a contest, and not a moment too soon for Washington, which has won four division titles in the past six years but never won a playoff series.

Jon Lester held Washington to one run and two hits through six innings in Game 2, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon turned to his bullpen and everything changed.

Pinch hitter Adam Lind led off the eighth with a single in the first playoff at-bat of a career that has spanned more than a decade and 1,344 regular-season games.

Carl Edwards Jr. then went to a 3-1 count against Harper and hung a curveball.

“I thought about taking the whole way,” Harper said. “And then I saw the loop in the curveball and said, ‘Why not swing as hard as you can?’ Got barrel on it. Pretty good moment.”

He took a moment to admire his shot before chucking his bat to the ground as the ball reached the second deck in right field. Harper’s teammates in the dugout reacted immediately, screaming and raising fists as the ball tore through the night air.

Maddon defended his decision to have the righty-throwing Edwards pitch to the lefty-batting Harper.

“He made a bad pitch and the guy didn’t miss it, and that’s it. Sometimes that happens. Bryce is good. C.J. is good,” Maddon said. “Bryce got him.”

With fans in the crowd of 43,860 roaring and twirling red towels, Harper jumped up the dugout steps for a curtain call, throwing an uppercut. Then he flipped his hair on his way back to rejoin his teammates after his fifth homer in 16 career postseason games.

“Bryce always steps up right when it’s the time,” said Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez, who allowed Willson Contreras’ solo homer in the second, and Anthony Rizzo’s two-run shot in the fourth.

“It’s unbelievable what he does and how he does it,” Gonzalez continued. “He’s a story, a movie, everything all in one.”

It was the first extra-base hit for Harper since returning from the disabled list during the last week of September after missing 42 games with an injured left knee. He was only 4 for 25 overall in the regular season and playoffs after coming back until that key, possibly series-altering, at-bat.

After the next two men reached, Zimmerman stepped in to face Mike Montgomery. This has been a renaissance year for the first baseman, who had only 15 homers and 46 RBIs during an injury-plagued 2016, but led the Nationals this season with 36 homers and 108 RBIs.

On an evening when balls carried in 12 mph wind — every run scored on a homer — Zimmerman’s high shot somehow just made it far enough in left field.

At what point did Zimmerman realize the ball was gone?

“When it landed in the flower bed, I guess,” he joked. “Maybe got a little lucky. Who knows?”

As he began running the bases, Zimmerman jutted his right fist out, then spread both arms wide, the way a kid pretends to be an airplane.

That made a winner of Oliver Perez, who pitched to one man in the eighth, inducing an inning-ending double play off Rizzo’s bat. The last of Washington’s six pitchers, closer Sean Doolittle, worked the ninth for his first postseason save.

“We had them where we wanted them,” Montgomery said, “and we couldn’t get the job done.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.