Glocester woman killed in single-car crash Sunday morning

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Glocester say a town resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Putnam Pike Sunday morning.

Police Chief Joseph DelPrete said that it happened at 12:58 a.m. at the intersection of Putnam Pike and Tourtellot Hill Road. A Suzuki sedan had struck a telephone pole there, and the operator, 50-year-old Michelle Fontaine, had to be extricated from the wreck.

DelPrete said Fontaine was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

There were no other cars involved and Fontaine was the only person in the car. DelPrete said that the crash remains under investigation.