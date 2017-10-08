Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on ‘SNL’

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean was the headlining performer when a gunman opened fire at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Country star Jason Aldean took the stage on “Saturday Night Live,” paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and to the late rocker Tom Petty.

Aldean performed Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

“This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” he said. “So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.”

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

This photo combination shows some of the victims of the mass shooting that occurred at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Top row from left are: Hannah Ahlers, Heather Warino Alvarado, Carrie Barnette, Steven Berger, Candice Bowers, Denise Burditus, Sandy Casey, Andrea Castilla and Denise Cohen. Second row from left are: Austin Davis, Tom Day Jr., Christiana Duarte, Stacee Etcheber, Brian Fraser, Keri Lynn Galvan, Dana Gardner, Angie Gomez and Rocio Guillen. Third row from left are: Charleston Hartfield, Jennifer Topaz Irvine, Nicol Kimura, Jessica Klymchuk, Rhonda LeRocque, Kelsey Meadows, Calla Medig, Sonny Melton and Pati Mestas. Fourth row from left are: Adrian Murfitt, Rachael Parker, Carrie Parsons, Lisa Patterson, John Phippen, Melissa Ramirez, Jordyn Rivera, Quinton Robbins and Cameron Robinson. Bottom row from left are: Lisa Romero-Muniz, Christopher Roybal, Bailey Schweitzer, Laura Shipp, Erick Silva, Brennan Stewart, Derrick Taylor, Michelle Vo and Bill Wolfe Jr. (AP Photo)

 