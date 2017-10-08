New England Nation: Week 5 Roundtable

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Jeremy Kerley #14 of the New York Jets jumps over Tashaun Gipson #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Josh McCown #15 of the New York Jets reacts after a 69 yard touchdown run from Elijah McGuire #25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Jermaine Kearse #10 of the New York Jets misses a ball against Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against Kony Ealy #94 of the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets celebrates after making a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)