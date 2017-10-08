New England Nation: Week 5 Roundtable

Yianni Kourakis, Mark Dondero, Ruthie Polinsky and Andy Gresh review the Patriots’ win over the Bucs and look ahead to the Jets.
New England Nation is exclusive coverage, insight and analysis of the New England Patriots and the 2017-18 season. New England Nation airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Providence.