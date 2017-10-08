Providence police identify shooting victim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have identified the man who was shot Saturday afternoon on Friendship Street.

Commander Thomas Verdi said Sunday morning that the victim was 25-year-old Shawn Montrond. He was listed in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Montrond was one of two people who was shot at about 5:15 Saturday; police recovered multiple shell casings in the street and said that witnesses told them the shooter fled the scene on foot.

Major David Lapatin said Saturday night that Montrond’s injuries are life-threatening, and that the second person was grazed in the arm.