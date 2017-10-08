Sox hoping for a win to keep series alive at Fenway

(WPRI) – The Red Sox will try to stave off elimination today at Fenway as they host the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon.

The game’s scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

Welcome to Fenway for game 3 of the ALDS- a lack of playoff buzz hour before game. Do fans sense the funeral? #redsox pic.twitter.com/1f0r2eaDJ0 — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) October 8, 2017

Houston racked up eight runs in each of the first two games of the series, including seven runs in five innings on Game 1 starter Chris Sale. Drew Pomeranz didn’t fare much better in Game 2 as he was chased after surrendering four runs to just 12 batters.

The Sox have gotten fewer hits than Houston has scored runs, leaving them down 0-2. Doug Fister takes the mound Sunday to try to stem the tide and avoid back-to-back ALDS sweeps. Last year the Indians showed the Sox the door on their way to the World Series, which they would eventually lose to the Cubs.

Also of note – Boston police have increased security at Fenway after reports last week that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had done research on Fenway and nearby areas before he went on a rampage last Sunday, killing dozens at an outdoor concert.

Red Sox said they've beefed up security in light of Vegas attack. Definitely a heavier police presence than normal @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UWYZsTMg9o — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) October 8, 2017

Fans were asked to arrive early for today’s game because of those extra security measures.