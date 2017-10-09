Large barge sinks into Providence River

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Fire Department responded Monday to a vessel in distress in the Providence River.

Crews arrived on scene at about 4:30 p.m. to find the 100-by-40 barge sunken about three-quarters of the way into the water.

“We started seeing the crane tipping so we walked over it was just bubbling away it was going down quick, that other boat kept it up but at one point it ended up snapping so we were worried it was gonna do it again,” Witness Jimi Haibon said. “The way that it came up was just nuts.”

Battalion Chief Kevin Jutras said the barge has been anchored in the Providence River for two years and is owned by a private owner.

Jutras said there was a crane on top of the barge and another vessel attached to it. Crews were able to free that vessel from the sunken barge.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has determined that no fuel spilled into the river when the barge went under.

Eyewitness News tried to speak to the owner of the boat who was on the scene, but he was too upset to answer any questions.

It is unclear at this time what caused the barge to sink.

