Celebrating survivors at Pink Party 2017

Pink Party, an annual fashion show fundraiser, is coming up on Friday, October 13 at the Quonset ‘O’ Club.

Click here to buy tickets online.

Tickets include: dinner, dancing, raffles, live/silent auctions, door prizes and the main event: a live fashion show featuring survivors as models!

Event Organizer Sheila Catherine stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to share details of the big event, along with John Botello, a firefighter and board member of the Rhode Island Chapter of Pink Heals.

100 percent of the proceeds raised at Pink Party will go to the RI Chapter of the Pink Heals 501c3 organization.