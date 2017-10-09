Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Providence was vandalized on a day commemorating his landing in the Americas in 1492.

Vandals on Monday splashed red paint on the statue located in Columbus Square, at the intersection of Elmwood and Reservoir Avenues.

The vandalism comes amid a push around the country to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day in an effort to recognize the victims of colonialism.

