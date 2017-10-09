Coventry councilwomen show support for taxpayers concerned about sewer ordinance

Related Coverage Coventry legislators ask Town Council to reconsider sewer ordinance

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Two Coventry councilwomen are sharing their support for taxpayers who are concerned about the town mandated sewer connections on their roads and streets.

Residents in the general area of Arnold Road and Quidnick are being affected by the construction and installation of the sewer systems, and councilwomen Debra Bacon and Karen Carlson believe they have every right to be upset.

“For Town administration to mandate a costly sewer project is grossly unfair to the taxpayers. Those taxpayers who have either new or functioning septic systems should not be forced to connect to the sewer system. How is that fair to the taxpayers?” Bacon said.

Residents have created a petition asking the town to pause sewer construction until Town Administrators provide all residents with estimated costs to each homeowner and all the rules, regulations and requirements of all residents. The petition also calls for Town Council to hold a town-wide vote that allows each resident to choose to approve or deny the sewer projects. Nearly 700 residents have signed the petition as of Monday night.

“This is a huge financial burden for many families who are struggling to pay high town taxes, fire department taxes and car taxes not to mention the cost of everyday living,” Carlson said.

Both councilwomen said they are questioning why Town Council refuses to put the sewer issue on a Council meeting agenda for discussion, especially after members have received multiple emails and telephone calls from residents who oppose the sewer projects.

The councilwomen say residents are “understandably upset” over the cost factors associated with the installation. They say residents could face sewer assessment charges upwards of $20,000 or more depending on where they live. The town has offered 20-year loans with a 6 percent interest rate, on top of the 3 percent the town is paying on the sewer loans themselves.

Bacon and Carlson have been asking questions for months about the finances and loan agreements along with information about the contracts with the contractors working on the sewer project. Bacon has also called for an independent forensic audit of the sewer fund.

“It will cost money to do the audit but it won’t be anywhere near the millions of dollars the sewer project has already spent and will continue to cost in the future,” Bacon said. “Making up the sewer fund deficit on the backs of the taxpayers is unconscionable to say the least.”

Multiple Coventry legislators wrote to Town Council in early October, asking them to reconsider the sewer ordinance. They also created new legislation that would assist residents if they do not want to connect to the new sewers.

“It’s not every day you see the legislators from both sides of the aisle write a bill together that can help our taxpayers,” Carlson said.

Concerned taxpayers can attend three upcoming town meetings where the public will have the opportunity to get more information on the project:

Oct. 10 – Town Council, 7 p.m. at Town Hall

Oct. 11 – Sewer Subcommittee, 6 p.m. at Town Hall

Oct. 16 – Town Manager Q&A Sewer Meeting, 6 p.m. at Coventry High School.