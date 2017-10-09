Despite rain, Autumnfest Parade held as planned

Related Coverage Scituate Art Festival wraps up early due to rain

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Colorful marchers filled the streets of Woonsocket Monday, taking away any worries the grey sky might bring.

Organizers said the annual Autumnfest Parade was a success, and beating the odds of wet weather made the show even better.

Autumnfest began in 1977 and is held at the World War II Veteran’s Memorial Park over Columbus Day weekend, according to the event’s website. The festival includes live entertainment, food, vendors and the Autumnfest Parade, which is held on its final day.

“The people of Woonsocket have big hearts and they were there to cheer us on and it was just a fantastic day,” Chairwoman Linda Plays said Monday. “I knew I had a small window of time to try to get everybody here but we did it so I couldn’t be more happy.”

For some people, it’s the assortment of local meals that keep them coming back every year.

“We came here spur of the moment because we thought it was going to rain but it didn’t,” Larry D’anillo of Blackstone said.

Plays said the steady crowd is proof of the pride that comes with enjoying this Rhode Island tradition.

“This is the premier event that we have every single year,” Plays said. “We must be doing something right.”