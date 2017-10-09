Fire on Providence porch under investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire officials in Providence are investigating a report that a fire outside a city home Monday morning was intentionally set.

The fire started just before 7 a.m. on the front porch of 845 Elmwood Ave.

The fire did not spread inside the house, according to Battalion Chief Edward Dwyer, and crews had it under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Dwyer said an eyewitness told investigators that someone set fire to the porch.

