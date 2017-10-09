In the Kitchen: Lobster Mac & Cheese

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jeff Donovan from Finn’s Harborside, making Lobster Mac & Cheese, lobster meat baked in creamy cheese sauce and bread crumbs.

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz claw and knuckle lobster meat
  • 2 oz chablois white wine
  • 2 tbsp minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp sliced shallots
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar jack
  • 1/4 cup of cracker crumb

Directions:

  1. Saute garlic and shallots
  2. Add white wine
  3. Add cream
  4. Lower heat add cheese and lobster
  5. Toss penne into cheese mixture
  6. Top with bread crumb and bake for 5 min at 375