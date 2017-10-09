In the Kitchen: Lobster Mac & Cheese

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jeff Donovan from Finn’s Harborside, making Lobster Mac & Cheese, lobster meat baked in creamy cheese sauce and bread crumbs.
Ingredients:
- 4 oz claw and knuckle lobster meat
- 2 oz chablois white wine
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tbsp sliced shallots
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup shredded cheddar jack
- 1/4 cup of cracker crumb
Directions:
- Saute garlic and shallots
- Add white wine
- Add cream
- Lower heat add cheese and lobster
- Toss penne into cheese mixture
- Top with bread crumb and bake for 5 min at 375