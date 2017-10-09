Learn about the importance of realtor and lender teamwork when purchasing a home

Home Point Financial and AnyTime Realty talk to The Rhode Show about the importance of the relationship between realtor and lender during a transaction. For more information visit Home Point Financial.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.