On-demand dog walks gaining popularity in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – There’s a growing market for on-demand dog walking in the Providence area.

Kerryanne O’Connor is a Wag dog walker.

“It really is the Uber of dog walking,” O’Connor said. “It’s really cool. You can do it as much as you want or whenever it fits your schedule, which is really nice.”

The Wag app, which recently launched in the Providence area, connects pet parents with on-demand dog walkers.

“Whenever someone with a dog needs someone to walk their dog, they just go on the app and request a walker,” O’Connor explained. “Then from our side, the walker side, we see the request come through and we can accept.”

The app tracks the walk route with live GPS technology, and there’s an activity report for the dog at the end of each walk.

Providence resident TJ Poresky became a dog walker through wag to earn some extra cash. On average, a 30 minute Wag walk is $20, according to the company.

“It’s been nice because I’ve been starting a new job, and I’m able to kind of pick and choose what walks work best for me,” Poresky said. “I normally get three walks a week that I can accept and I kind of just squeeze them into my schedule however I can.”

Wag walkers say the service is gaining popularity.

“At first, there were only a few a week and now it’s a pretty constant flow of walks available,” Poresky said.

A spokesperson for Wag declined to say how many Wag walkers and users there are in Providence.

Wag competitor, Rover.com also has on-demand pet sitters and dog walkers. The company said it has a network of more than 85,000 pet sitters.