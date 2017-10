TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police responded to a shooting in the area of Lincoln and Weir streets early Monday morning.

Police confirmed that one person was shot and was taken to Morton Hospital overnight. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police responded to the incident just before 4 a.m.

As of 6 a.m. the scene was still active and blocked off with crime scene tape.

