Police: Boy, 13, shot 2nd boy in the arm with a rifle

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a shooting on Highstone Street in Taunton they say involved two young boys.

Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick on Monday said a 13-year-old shot a 12-year-old with a rifle amid an argument outside his home.

Police said the alleged shooter was being bullied by a group of boys on Facebook. The group showed up at the boy’s home on Monday, according to police, and that’s when he went and found his mother’s rifle and brought it outside.

The boy told police he got the firearm because he was afraid of the bullies, according to Roderick.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Police said he’s going to be OK.

The suspect was arrested and charged as a juvenile with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Youth Services.

Police said the boy’s mother won’t face any charges since she had the rifle locked up, even though her son knew how to get into the safe.