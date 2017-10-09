Police searching for suspect who stole credit card, used in RI

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are searching for a suspect who was seen at several banks across Northern Rhode Island cashing checks and using a debit card stolen in Foxborough.

According to a Facebook post by the Foxborough Police Department, she is likely part of a larger group of thieves who steal purses from vehicles, then fraudulently use the victims I.D. to obtain cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Foxborough Police Detective Ken Fitzgerald at (508) 543-1212 ext. 221.