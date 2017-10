PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The previously scheduled paving on North and South Main Streets in Providence has been postponed due to rain, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said Monday.

The roadwork has been tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 15-16.

RIDOT said lane closures are possible from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10-12, as crews continue construction on North Main Street – between James and Smith Streets – and on South Main Street.