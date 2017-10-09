Red Sox increase security at Sunday’s game

Related Coverage No official confirmation on reports of Boston connection to Las Vegas shooter

BOSTON (WPRI) – Amid the discovery that the Las Vegas shooter may have researched Fenway Park and other Boston venues just months before carrying out the attack, park officials were not taking any chances for Sunday’s game.

Ahead of the game, the Red Sox released a statement encouraging fans to arrive early due to the increased security measures.

Upon arrival, fans were put through now all-too-common security checkpoints including metal detectors and wands, as well as bag searches.

The measures were part of an overabundance of caution after CBS Boston reported last week that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had researched Fenway Park and the surrounding area as a potential target. Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival was also a potential target.

Fans at Sunday’s game said they did not think they security measures went too far, and that they were on par with similar venues. Most were grateful for the increased security.

Boston’s K-9 unit, as well as security officers on top of the stadium with binoculars were on hand as well.

“We went to Seattle to watch the Astros play there and same thing,” said one fan from out of town. “Security is tight everywhere.”