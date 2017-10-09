Scituate Art Festival wraps up early due to rain

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Vendors at the Scituate Art Festival closed up shop three hours early on Monday due to the weather.

The 51st Annual Scituate Art Festival runs throughout the entire Columbus Day weekend. The Rhode Island tradition features 215 art and craft exhibitors, according to the festival’s website.

The event’s Organizer and Vice President Sheila Durfee said there was also supposed to be live entertainment throughout the day, but none could perform due to the rain.

Durfee said it’s always a hard decision to close early, but only more than half of the vendors chose not to set up because of the rain.

“We have a lot of people with very expensive paintings, for instance, that they really can’t pack into their cars when it’s pouring out without ruining the merchandise,” Durfee said. “This is really a downsized show, quite a bit today, which is disappointing.”