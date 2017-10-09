Taunton woman petitions Facebook to unlock accounts of Las Vegas victims

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The widow of a New Bedford teacher killed during another man’s violent rampage in Taunton last year is now speaking out on behalf of the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Rosemary Heath has been petitioning Facebook to change its policies after she was permanently locked out of her husband’s account following his death. Facebook said the decision was made because he never listed her as a “legacy” contact.

Rosemary’s husband, George Heath, was stabbed to death in May 2016 while defending a pregnant waitress from a knife-wielding attacker.

She updated her original petition on the website Change.org, claiming that Facebook has shut down the pages of some Las Vegas shooting victims. Her petition currently has nearly 11,000 signatures.

“Facebook has taken their loved ones pages away from them,” Heath said in her update. “I still do not have access to George’s page. I have a court order and they still are not responding.”