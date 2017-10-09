Teach your little ones about gratitude

Kelli DiDomenico from The Children’s Workshop shares ways in which children and families can give back to those fighting for our country with Operation Gratitude.

What is Operation Gratitude all about…

Operation Gratitude annually sends 200,000+ care packages filled with food, entertainment, hygiene, and handmade items, plus personal letters of appreciation to Veterans, First Responders, New Recruits, Wounded Heroes, their Care Givers, and to individually named U.S. service members deployed overseas and their families waiting at home.

Their mission is to lift the spirits and meet the evolving needs of the Military and First Responder communities, and provide volunteer opportunities for civilians anywhere in America to express their appreciation to all who serve our nation.

(taken from the Operation Gratitude Website (https://www.operationgratitude.com)

Since its inception in 2003, Operation Gratitude volunteers have shipped more than 1,600,000 care packages

How can your family get involved…

o Write letters/share artwork: Have your child, or your child’s class at school, write letters or share their artwork to a group of local veterans or add these components to the Operation Gratitude donations.

o Donate your Halloween candy: Here at The Children’s Workshop, we encourage our students to donate their leftover Halloween candy to Operation Gratitude, and we ship these boxes of candy and those previously aforementioned letters/artwork to troops overseas.

o When can I donate: The day after Halloween is the start of our donation drop off.

o Drop off locations: Visit any of our 19 Children’s Workshop locations to donate your candy and letters to the troops.

o Specific troops in mind: If you know someone serving overseas, and you would like The Children’s Workshop to send him or her a box of candy and cards, please email their full address to: mcline@childrensworkshop.com.

o We need your support: The popularity of this program and the increase in the spirit of giving has grown within our children’s Workshop community. So much so, we are in need for local business support to help share the cost of shipping all the numerous packages. If you are interested in partnering with the Children’s Workshop with Operation Gratitude please contact Kelli at kdidomenico@childrensworkshop.com.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.