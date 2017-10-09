Suspect apprehended after fatally shooting Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP/WPRI) — Texas Tech University in Lubbock has a suspect in custody after a campus police officer was shot and killed.

University spokesman Chris Cook said campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then brought the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, to the police station for standard debriefing.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

While at the station, Cook said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

University officials issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, noting that the suspect had not been apprehended. The alert urged those on campus “to take shelter in a safe location.”

After apprehending Daniels, the university lifted the lockdown.

Additional information was not immediately available.