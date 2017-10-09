Suspect apprehended after fatally shooting Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP/WPRI) — Texas Tech University in Lubbock has a suspect in custody after a campus police officer was shot and killed.

University spokesman Chris Cook said campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then brought the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, to the police station for standard debriefing.

While at the station, Cook said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot.

University officials issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, noting that the suspect had not been apprehended. The alert urged those on campus “to take shelter in a safe location.”

After apprehending Daniels, the university lifted the lockdown.

Additional information was not immediately available.