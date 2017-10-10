1 dead, 1 critical after New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway after someone opened fire on a vehicle Monday night in New Bedford, leaving one man dead and a second in critical condition.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, city police responded at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a vehicle on Central Avenue. Officers arrived on scene to find the vehicle had crashed into a parked car.

The driver, a 27-year-old Taunton man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office said. His passenger, a 28-year-old New Bedford man, was found to be still breathing and was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The victims have not yet been identified.

New Bedford police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and homicide unit prosecutors are conducting the investigation.

