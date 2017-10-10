Countdown to the best of the 80s

The Freestyle Rush is coming back to PPAC! The best in 80s & 90s dance music!

Joe Manfredi of JM Productions stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share details on Saturday’s concert. Artists featured include:

Stevie B – Spring Love, Party Your Body, Because I Love You!!

Lisa Lisa – I Wonder If I Take You Home, Can You Feel The Beat, All Cried Out, Head To Toe!

Evelyn “Champagne” King;- Shame, Love Come Down, I’m in love! Brenda K. Starr- I Still Believe, What You See Is What You Get!

The Original Covergirls – Show Me, Because Of You, Promise Me! Seduction-True Love, Heartbeat, It Takes Two, Could This Be Love! Noel-Silent Morning, Like A Child At Play!

Planet Patrol – Cheap Thrills, Play At Your Own Risk!

Newcleus – Computer Age, Jam On It!

Freeze – Memories!

