Dartmouth police arrest suspects in dirt bike theft

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Dartmouth police made three arrests Monday for the breaking and entering of a garage on Travers St., which resulted in the theft of three motorized dirt bikes.

According to police, they were able to located all three suspects after speaking with the victim and receiving suspect and vehicle information.

Police arrested Orlando Santiago-Torres, 23, Randall King, Jr., 30, and an unnamed male juvenile.

The suspects were charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a building during the nighttime, larceny under $250 and conspiracy.