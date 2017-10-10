Gas prices down 2 cents in RI, a nickel in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average cost of gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

AAA Northeast reports Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.64 per gallon.

That price is 15 cents higher than the current national average and 42 cents higher than the Rhode Island price a year ago.

AAA found regular gas selling for as low as $2.39 and as high as $2.76 per gallon.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

Across the border in Massachusetts, drivers are getting some relief at the pump as the average cost of gas has dropped a nickel in the past week.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.55 per gallon, 5 cents lower than last week.

That’s also 6 cents per gallon higher than the national average and 42 cents higher than the average price a year ago.

AAA also found a 50-cent range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.29 to a high of $2.79 per gallon.