In the Kitchen: Turkey Pot Pie and Pecan Pie

Discover Newport brought us Chef Lindsey Lemoi from Tom’s BaoBao to show us how to make Turkey Pot Pie and Pecan Pie.

Ingredients:

Turkey Pot Pie Filling:

5 lbs smoked turkey legs (2-3 drumsticks)

1 shallot

3 garlic cloves

1 tbsp. oregano

1/2 cup white mushroom

2 cup carrots, diced

1 and 1/2 cup peas

2 tbsp chive

1/4 cup liquid turkey base or bullion (you can substitute chicken base)

2 tbsp Shoyu

1/2 qt heavy cream

4 tbsp cornstarch

Pecan Pie Filling:

3 cups pecan pieces

4 tbs butter, melted

1 cup dark corn syrup

1/2 tsp salt

4 eggs, or 1 cup of liquid egg

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup bourbon

1-2 tbs vanilla

Directions:

For the Turkey Pot Pie

Place turkey legs in a large stock pot and add water until covered. Allow to boil for at least an hour. Remove turkey legs, and pull meat from the bone. Allow liquid to continue boiling until reduced by half. In a separate pot, sauté shallot, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, and oregano. Add turkey, reduced stock, cream, and turkey/chicken base and shoyu. (add more or less cream and base to taste) Bring to a boil. Mix cornstarch with water to thicken. Add peas and chives.

From this point we will freeze the mix to fold into bao. You could also just serve over rice, or use any premade pie dough to create a turkey pot pie.

For the Pecan Pie

Preheat oven to 325. Arrange pecan pieces in a single layer on a baking sheet and toast for 10 minutes. Cool, and set aside. Mix eggs, corn syrup, butter, salt, sugars, bourbon, and vanilla in a medium sized mixing bowl. Add pecans and mix until coated.

From this point, we will freeze the mix so it can be folded into bao. You could also put into a pie crist or muffin tins to bake.